In numerology, all it takes is some numbers surrounding your birthday and maybe a few simple math equations to know more about someone and to know a little more about the future.
According to Numerology expert, Patricia Kirkman, July is a 3 Universal Month in a 5 Universal Year.
Kirkman notes, this means, it could be an interesting month with a luck factor to July and the entire year. She says you might not be able to help but feel somewhat scattered as things will be moving fast, adding to the uncertainty of which direction is best. You can feel great, however, with more opportunities to excel and create.
A change in months means a change in mood according to Patricia Kirkman Numerology
