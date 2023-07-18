(SPONSORED) — For almost 40 years, women in Pueblo who find themselves amid an unexpected pregnancy have turned to A Caring Pregnancy Center (ACPC). ACPC is a well-respected, award-winning local non-profit with services provided to patients and clients at no cost. Krista Witiak visits the local pregnancy help organization whose mission is to empower women and families in Pueblo and educate them on their pregnancy options.

Don’t miss the Annual Fundraising Banquet benefitting A Caring Pregnancy Center and your chance to experience an elegant evening with a purpose with Seth Gruber.

For more information, visit acpcpueblo.org, or head online to acpcwc.org for clinic services.