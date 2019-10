Tender Care Veterinary Center is having their grand expansion opening celebration this Saturday, October 12th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in on the fun and have some free food, drinks and ice cream, plus kid friendly games and a bouncy house.

Pet adoptions will take place on location, as well as free prize drawings. Come out and meet the new doctors, take a facility tour with educational demonstrations, and of course, furry friends are welcome.

For more information, visit: TCVetCenter.com