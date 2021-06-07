A-1 Concrete Leveling determined to keep their community eco-friendly

FOUNTAIN, Colo. -- A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at multiple drivers while leading officers on a chase through Fountain and Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., an officer tried to pull a driver over for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop, and the officer tried to get a license plate number, according to police. As he did, the driver pointed a handgun out the window, according to police.