A-1 Concrete Leveling in Colorado Springs is celebrating its 20th year in business! A-1 Concrete Leveling is a fully insured concrete contractor dedicated to providing you with the highest quality concrete repair and leveling services. Owner, Eric Jocz, sat down with Keni to discuss how they’ve achieved such great success and what the next 20 years will look like.

A-1 Concrete Leveling also offers special military discounts, giving 10% off to all active military families. Click here to learn bout A-1 Concrete Leveling here in Colorado.