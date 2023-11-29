(SPONSORED) — 9Round Kickboxing is giving back to the community this holiday season – and you can help!

Bring in an unwrapped new toy to 9Round Kickboxing in Colorado Springs for the Christmas Unlimited Toy Drive and you will receive a 10-day workout pass.

9Round has two locations in Colorado Springs 425 W Woodmen Road and 1001 S Tejon Drive.

You can also support the Christmas Unlimited Toy Drive at the Chasing Santa 5k/ Cycling Santa. All participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate, which will be given to Christmas Unlimited.