75th annual Loveland Valentine Re-Mailing Program

2021 is the 75th year of the Loveland Valentine Re-Mailing Program in Loveland, Colorado.

This program is the largest remailing program in the nation where people from 110 countries and all 50 states mail their valentines to the city of Loveland, Colorado to get a special love poem and valentine postmark on their valentines that will be received by their loved ones.

Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, joins us this morning with details on how the program works and what makes it so unique.

