Hit the sand at the Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve!

Outdoor Colorado ended up at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, and it was a blast! Mia went sand boarding and sledding on the dunes, and rented the boards from Kristi Mountain Sports. You can also go off-roading on the dunes! Mia drove in her 2020 Jeep Gladiator from Perkins Motors. There is so much to see and do at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, so plan a trip there soon!

Make sure to enter to win a two-year lease on a 2020 Jeep Gladiator like Mia’s by clicking here.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

