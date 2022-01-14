503W is celebrating anniversaries, offering an exclusive rum, and bringing back brunch!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

503W is an award-winning restaurant and bar in Colorado Springs specializing in uniquely handcrafted food and drinks using fresh, natural, and local ingredients. It was recently 503W’s eight-year anniversary, and to celebrate, they have some new things happening!

The restaurant is collaborating with a Hawaii Rum Company to make a 503W exclusive rum available for purchase at 503W. Plus, after many inquiries, brunch will be returning on January 22, and it’s here to stay!

For more information about 503W or to look at their menu, click here.