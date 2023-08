(SPONSORED) The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs will recognize 38 officers at the 38th Annual Medal of Valor Dinner.

Two of the recipients Sergeant Matthew McLain & Detective Alejandra Exley appeared on Loving Living Local today to talk about the upcoming event.

The annual Medal of Valor event is a community celebration supporting police officers by demonstrating appreciation and respect for those officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Learn more at www.pfcos.org.