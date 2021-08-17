360° of ultimate adventure, AirCity 360 now open in northern Colorado Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Are you ready to defy gravity? Now you and your kids can be flying through the air thanks to AirCity 360, the new indoor family entertainment park in northern Colorado Springs!

The indoor park is a great venue for Birthday Parties, but also it works for any gathering like a sports league party or office gathering thanks to the many age-friendly attractions.

A few of the attractions you’ll find at AirCity 360:

  • The 360 – The only air coaster in the USA of its kind!
  • SkyTower – A one of a kind vertical climbing obstacle course. 
  • The adventure wouldn’t be complete without Extreme DodgeballAir-Active Trampoline Zones’Jump BagsArcades, and more

For more information, head on over to their website or keep up with the latest on their Facebook page.

