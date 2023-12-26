(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Kwanzaa Celebration is beginning today and there’s a fun, family-friendly event, that is free and open to the public in Colorado Springs to celebrate all week long.

The celebration features performances by poets, spoken-word artists, storytellers, and a special performance by African drummers and dancers.

The event is a prelude to the 34th Annual Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration which runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, and is held at the In-Balance Wellness Studio located at 2820 East Pikes Peak. The event is held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Dr. Anthony Young joined Loving Living Local host Nova on the show Tuesday, to share all the details about the event.

The event is presented by the Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado (formerly known as the Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration), which is a nonprofit. Kwanzaa celebrates the best and highest of the values, history, culture, philosophy, and achievements of African people (living in America and other parts of the world).

For more information about the event head to the website linked above.