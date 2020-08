Angels of America’s Fallen is an organization that supports children who have lost a parent in the military or was a first responder.

This morning, we talk to their CEO Joe Lewis, about the work they do and why it is important that the community continues to help them thrive. Angels of America’s Fallen is also the recipient of Wirenut and Fox 21’s 3-Degree Gurantee contest.

Trent Urban, Wirenut Home Services Owner, is here to present the check.

To learn more, visit: AOAFallen.org