Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Wirenut Home Services and Fox 21 have partnered up to give back to the community through the 3-Degree Guarantee initiative.

Trent Urban, Wirenut Owner, and Tina Ziwak, Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado, join us in studio this morning to receive the check, and raise awareness for victims of brain injury.

To learn more, visit: BIAColorado.org