Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

A home starts with a roof over your head, and that roof is also your first line of defense from everything outside.

Petrali Roofing is giving back to the community by helping one family in need. They know not everyone can afford to make necessary changes to keep their family safe.

Enter to win a free roof in the 2nd annual Hearts & Hammers Roof Giveaway and learn more about their business at their website petraliroofing.com.