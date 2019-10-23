1  of  3
Protect your Small Business! SBDC’s 2nd Annual Cybersecurity Summit for Small Business is being held Oct 25 at the DoubleTree Hotel. interactive sessions for all levels of business and all industries throughout the day. Aikta Marcoulier (SBDC Executive Director) and Rodney Gullatte  (Certified Ethical Hacker, Colorado SBDC Cybersecurity Consultant) share information about this great event and why small businesses need to attend. Fox 21 is offering a code for a FREE ticket. The SBDC wants to educate you! Use code CYBERSAFE for your free ticket. Visit www.pikespeaksbdc.org/cybersummit to register today!

