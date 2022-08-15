FOX21 & SOCOCW are sponsoring the 23rd annual Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association (CSDSA) Walk, which will be held in person at the Norris Penrose Event Center this weekend. CSDSA President Heather Mitchell joined Keni Mac with more on how to help raise funds and celebrate the amazing individuals in our community with Down syndrome!

CSDSA Down Syndrome Walk details:

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Where: Norris-Penrose Event Center (1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd)

Events: 7:30 a.m. – Registration 9 a.m. – The walk begins 10 a.m. – Kidzone opens 11 a.m. – Prizes



For more information about the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association or the 23rd annual CSDSA Down Syndrome Walk, head to csdsa.org.