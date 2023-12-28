(SPONSORED) – As we approach 2024, the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is introducing the exclusive Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) “K9s at Work” 2024 calendar!

Nicole Magic with the Police Foundation joined Nova Thursday morning as well as Officer Scott Ferguson and his K9 “Kai” to share who the money raised will benefit! All money raised will support the needs of the Explosives Unit K9’s, Patrol K9’s and the mission of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

You can purchase these in person at the Police Operations Center located at 705 S. Nevada Avenue in the Community Room on the following dates and times:

December 11, 2023 from Noon – 4pm

December 13, 2023 from 8:00am – Noon

December 15, 2023 from 9:00am – 3:00pm

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

For all the information about the Police Foundation head to the website.