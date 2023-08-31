(SPONSORED) — The 69th Annual Parade of Homes is coming to Colorado Springs. It runs Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 8 – Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a wide selection of homes to look around including The Alpine Retreat in Monument.

Loving Living Local Host Nova had a sneak peek at one of the models with New Home Advisor Linsey Kelly. The Alpine Retreat model features six bedrooms that embrace its beautiful views and surroundings from the moment you enter.

This modern mountain home was designed to bring the outdoors in and feel like a luxurious retreat. Step inside the grand entry to an expansive stone wall attached to the great room, which features vaulted ceilings that seamlessly connect with the expansive deck overlooking the front range

The Parade of Homes event is a great opportunity to see your new dream home, learn about design trends, and explore new neighborhoods and communities.

For all the information on this house, plus all the ticket information head to springsparade.com