(SPONSORED) — Get ready for the highly anticipated 69th Annual Parade of Homes, as this extraordinary event is just around the corner! With an impressive lineup of over 30 stunning homes, ranging from the mid $300k mark to an astonishing $4 million and beyond, this is an occasion you should not overlook. Krista Witiak offers a captivating glimpse into the highly anticipated 2023 parade with one of the two Classic Homes you will find in this year’s Parade of Homes.

The Colorado Springs 2023 Parade of Homes event runs Wednesday, September 8, through Sunday, September 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays).

For information on the Classic Homes in the parade, plus details on purchasing tickets, head to springsparade.com