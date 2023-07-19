(SPONSORED) The Pikes Peak Library District appeared on Loving Living Local to annouce the 2023 All Pikes Peak Reads book title!

Pikes Peak Library District has selected The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of WWII, by Mari K. Eder as this year’s All Pikes Peak Reads book.

All Pikes Peak Reads is Pikes Peak Library District’s annual community reads program that focuses on celebrating literature, improving community connections, and fostering dialogue across social, cultural, and generational lines. The program starts in September, and the Library will pair it with programs and activities throughout the month.



For more information visit ppld.org/appr.

