Aspiring young chefs could get the ultimate summer experience by competing in the Summer Kids Cooking Competition hosted by Colorado Pork Producers Council, a local Colorado Agriculture Group. Kid Chef, Luke Deeney, competed last year and joined the Loving Living Local team to tell us about his experience and share one of his favorite pork dishes.

The competition encourages kids to eat and support local Colorado-proud items. The top 3 entries will compete in a live cooking competition in July with $500 for first place, tickets to a Rockies game, a cooking lesson with a Colorado chef, and more!

For more information about the competition or how you can enter for a chance at some fantastic prizes, click here.