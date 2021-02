Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Rotary of Colorado Springs is hosting the 2021 World Peace and Understanding Virtual Meeting this Friday, Feb. 19th at 12:15 p.m.

Rotary President-Elect Kathleen Saltmarsh-Voss joins us this morning with more details about the meeting and how you can join in.

For more information, visit: CSRotary.org