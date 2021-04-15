2021 Colorado Springs on Tap Craft Brewery Passport kicks off

Today on Loving Living Local, we kicked off FOX21’S Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport and the Colorado Springs on Tap Craft Beer Passport Programs!
The craft beer passport is $20, and it gives you a flight of premium craft beer from each of the 11 local breweries participating. You must be 21-year’s or older to participate in this program.
FOX21 will once again be donating 10% of net profits to Home Front Military Network this year.
Participating breweries:
- Pikes Peak Brewery – Monument
- Pikes Peak Lager House – Downtown Colorado Springs
- Rocky Mountain Brewery
- Mash Mechanix
- Battle Mountain Brewery
- Red Swing Brewhouse
- Colorado Mountain Brewery – Interquest
- Colorado Mountain Brewery – 21st Street
- FH Beerworks
- Nano 108
- Rock Bottom Brewery
For more information click here.
Also, the 2021 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport kicked off Thursday.
>> Click here for participating food trucks