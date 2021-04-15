2021 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport kicks off at FOX21 News

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The ALL NEW 2021 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport officially kicked off at the FOX21 Studios on Thursday!

Enjoy 12 Uniquely Different Local Food Trucks for only $20! As in years past, we’re donating 10% of net proceeds to Home Front Military Network.

For only $20 you receive one item valued up to $10 from each of these 12 different gourmet food trucks:

Good Grub by Taco

Solsage Food Truck

Road-Tisserie

Lush F2F Food Truck

Go Fish Food Truck

Waffee

Legacy Coffee

Tepex

Williams Soul Food

Evas Smokehouse BBQ

Baked & Loaded

The Hot Box

We’re giving you a sneak peak at some of the Food Trucks on the list below! Follow them on Facebook for the most up-to-date locations.

Also, the 2021 Colorado Springs On Tap Beer Passport kicked off Thursday. >> Click here for participating breweries!

>> Click here to see all of the breweries participating in the Colorado Springs On Tap Passport and click here to watch the brewery kickoff!