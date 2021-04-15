2021 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport kicks off at FOX21 News

The ALL NEW 2021 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport officially kicked off at the FOX21 Studios on Thursday!

Enjoy 12 Uniquely Different Local Food Trucks for only $20! As in years past, we’re donating 10% of net proceeds to Home Front Military Network.

For only $20 you receive one item valued up to $10 from each of these 12 different gourmet food trucks:

  • Good Grub by Taco
  • Solsage Food Truck
  • Road-Tisserie
  • Lush F2F Food Truck
  • Go Fish Food Truck
  • Waffee
  • Legacy Coffee
  • Tepex
  • Williams Soul Food
  • Evas Smokehouse BBQ
  • Baked & Loaded
  • The Hot Box

We’re giving you a sneak peak at some of the Food Trucks on the list below! Follow them on Facebook for the most up-to-date locations.

Also, the 2021 Colorado Springs On Tap Beer Passport kicked off Thursday. >> Click here for participating breweries!

Solsage Food Truck

Baked & Loaded

Go Fish

Road-Tisserie

Waffee

Lush F2F

Tepex

Williams Soul Food

Legacy Coffee

>> Click here to see all of the breweries participating in the Colorado Springs On Tap Passport and click here to watch the brewery kickoff!

