Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership provides free suicide prevention support services to Colorado Springs. From support groups to individual therapy, if you find yourself in a difficult situation, they are here to help.

We chat with Cassandra Walton, Executive Director, about their upcoming event; Race Against Suicide. Registration is open to all and you are invited to join the cause.

To learn more, visit: PikesPeakSuicidePrevention.org