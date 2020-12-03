2020 Give! continues, and you can help support The Justice Center

Need legal advice but can’t afford it? The Justice Center has you covered.

The Justice Center provides several crucial services right here in our community. They host legal clinics on a weekly basis. This means that members of the community can call in on Wednesday nights and get free legal advice from a lawyer.

Britt Kwan, Executive Director, joins us this morning to share more information on the services they offer. The Justice Center is a part of the 2020 Give! Campaign. If you are planning to give back this holiday season, then consider giving to The Justice Center.

To donate, visit: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/the-justice-center/

