The 2020 Give! Campaign is underway, and if you are looking to give back to the community, Voces Unidas For Justice could use your help.

Kristiana Huitron, Executive Director and Confidential Victim Advocate, is here this morning to tell us all about the work they do.

To donate, click here: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/voces-unidas-for-justice/