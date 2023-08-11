(SPONSORED) — The first-ever Ambassadors for Hope Charity Golf Tournament hosted by Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (CSOG) is happening on September 18, and there is still time to register to play! The event goes to support Reclaiming Hope, a non-profit helping survivors of human trafficking. Chelsey Valerio, CSOG’s Marketing Manager, and Dirk Hobbs, Founder of North Colorado Media Group, sat down with host Krista Witiak to share details on the upcoming charity golf tournament.

Looking to support the event? Head online to ambassadorsforhopecos.com, as CSOG is looking for those last few corporate sponsor partners. There are five different levels of sponsorships to fit any organization’s budget. Also, you can still register to play in the tournament! All of the proceeds from the entry fee go directly to Reclaiming Hope.