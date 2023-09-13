(SPONSORED) — The community is encouraged to attend the 15th Annual Be Ovary Aware 5k Run/3k Walk. Sue’s Gift is hosting the event and they appeared on Loving Living Local on Wednesday, Sept. 13. FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke will also be emceeing the event.

The event is a celebration of survivorship! Sue’s Gift is providing space for survivors to celebrate their cancer journey. They wear a strand of teal beads for each year of survivorship and they get swag bags full of goodies, along with a free breakfast from Luchals food truck! Their friends and family also come out to support them.

The money that is raised goes right back into the community to provide financial and emotional support to newly diagnosed patients.

For more information visit www.Suesgift.org. You can also learn more about Give! Pikes Peak at www.givepikespeak.org.