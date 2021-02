Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

National Mill Dog Rescue does amazing work. They recently saved their 15,000th dog in 2021 and continued to rescue dogs during the pandemic.

Theresa Strader, NMDR Founder and Executive Director, and Kim Lehmann, Director of Operations, join us this morning to discuss all the work they do. They rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome discarded commercial breeding dogs while educating the public about the realities of the commercial breeding industry.

To learn more, visit: NMDR.org