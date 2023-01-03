(SPONSORED) — 1350 Distilling started 2023 off with a bang after receiving The Gold Award for the Best Bourbon. Co-owner of the distillery, Jake Weien, shares the news and announces the partnership with Elev8 Glass Gallery and the Elev8 Foundation.

1350 Distilling and Elev8 Glass are coming together. People can donate $20 and receive a complimentary cocktail and an entry into a drawing for 1350 Distilling products, Elev8 Glass products, merchandise, Taste & Tour of our distillery and cocktail coupons, glass blowing classes, and other local business prizes to help raise money for the families of the Club Q victims.

The Fifty Best has once again shined its spotlight on bourbon whiskey by hosting a tasting where contenders were evaluated for the distinguished “Best Bourbon” Awards of 2023. 1350 Distilling Guardian Bourbon Whiskey (80 Proof / 40% ABV) was awarded a Gold medal. Code Four 115 Proof Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey (115 Proof / 57.5%) was awarded a Double Gold medal.

Head to 1350distilling.com for all the information on the distillery, all the great work they are doing for the community, and how you can donate.