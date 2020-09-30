10th Anniversary Celebration at Griffith’s Kitchen

To celebrate Griffith’s Kitchen’s 10th Anniversary, Griffith Centers is hosting an evening of laughter while supporting a great program.

Griffith’s Kitchen has been an important program for Griffith Centers for over 10 years, offering resources for children and families.

This morning, we chat with Cornelius Page, Executive Chef at Griffith’s Kitchen, and Albert Snowden, Past Resident at Griffith Center for Children, about the importance of this fundraiser and how the community can get involved.

To learn more, visit: GriffithCenters.org

