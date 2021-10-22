$10,000 in prizes going to Fuel Powersports customers this Saturday!

For the second year in a row Fuel Powersports in Colorado Springs is thanking their customers in a big way! In 2020, the store gave away $5,000 in prizes to say thank you to their customers. This year, they are giving away $10,000 in prizes on Customer Appreciation Day.

Join the event on October 23rd at Fuel Powersports in Colorado Springs, where you can enjoy family fun, door prizes, floor discounts, raffles, and even get the chance to win two dirt bikes!

Learn more at www.fuelpowersportsco.com

