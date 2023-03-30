(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Last year, Christy Felix’s youngest son Zachary Bussey was gifted a Rubik’s cube. She thought it would be another puzzle toy that he doesn’t solve and ends up gathering dust under his bed. Well, he solved it, and he really liked it and kept working on solving it faster and faster. She found there was a World Cubing Association that hosts Speedcubing competitions all over the world and about one per month in different parts of Colorado.

Christy got him registered for his first competition back in April of 2022. After attending a few, she noticed how many young people were involved in this niche culture. She has since started a business that will teach people how to solve a Rubik’s cube and has an online store that sells speedcubes called coloradocubing.com.

There will be a speedcubing competition this Saturday in Colorado Springs with a class at the 21c library in the middle of April teaching anyone interested how to solve a Rubik’s cube. Christy has also been looking for a physical location where she can host mock tournaments and help these young minds improve their times.

The Tournament will be on Saturday, April 1st, at Eagleview Middle School. The Speedcubing competition will have 7 events and Colorado Cubing will also have a booth set up with speedcubes and merchandise to purchase. For all the information head to Colorado Cubing Website.