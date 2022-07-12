This story is sponsored by Springs Behavioral Health.

It’s like 911 specifically for mental health crises.

Starting on Saturday, July 16, a new three-digit dialing code — 988 — will route callers to a suicide and crisis lifeline.

In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to be operated through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in hopes of transforming the crisis care system in America.

Utah Congressman Chris Stewart, who pushed for the lifeline said, “Anywhere in the country. You call 988 and you’re going to immediately be talking to someone who is trained and professional and is going to be able to help you.”

The Department of Health and Human Services says suicide is the leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 34 years old.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said, “Too many Americans die by suicide today because they just don’t know how to get help. And this is going to change that.”

The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline goes live on all devices on Saturday, but if you need help now — you can call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-TALK or text ‘TALK’ to 38255.

Colorado’s ‘I Matter Program’ can connect you with a therapist for up to six free virtual counseling sessions. Just visit IMatterColorado.org.

If you’re 11 or younger, your parent or guardian must fill out the survey with you.