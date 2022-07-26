FOX21 News will host a forum during our 9:00 p.m. newscast on Thursday, July 28, focusing on mental health, specifically how it can relate to substance abuse problems.

We have gathered together a group of mental health experts to help us discuss these issues and more.

Our panelists include:

Ally Krupinsky – Director of Communications, Face It Together

David DelSignore – Project Coordinator, Face It Together

Omar Khan, PMHNP-BC – Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Springs Behavioral Health

Christine Khan, PMHNP-BC – Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Springs Behavioral Health

Join us for this impactful conversation on Thursday night at 9:00.