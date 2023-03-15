Justice for Gannon Stauch: Timeline to trial

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The jury selection process and trial for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, will begin on Monday, March 20, 2023. The presentation of evidence will follow on April 3.

Police arrested Stauch on March 2, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Stauch is charged with the following:

Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

First-degree Murder

Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Crime of Violence (8 counts)

Attempted Escape

On March 11, 2020, Stauch faced El Paso County Judge Gregory Werner for the first time and was advised of the charges against her.

EPSO was alerted to the discovery of human remains in Pace, Florida, on March 18, 2020, later identified as Gannon’s body.

Below is a timeline of Stauch’s court appearances over the past three years.

Pre-Trial Readiness Conference

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the 4th Judicial District Attorney (DA) Michael Allen said despite not having the final sanity report from a defense expert, the prosecution still wants to move forward with the set trial date of March 20, 2023.

DA Allen said the prosecution’s hope is to receive the report prior to trial, so his team can have experts from the State Hospital interpret the findings.

Judge Werner ordered the submission of the final sanity report to the court by Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. “It is not a suggestion, it is not a guideline, it is not a hope, it is a deadline,” said Judge Werner.

Trial Date Set

On Oct. 13, 2022, after several delays, Stauch’s long-anticipated trial date was set for March 20, 2023. The final results of Stauch’s mental evaluations were expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022, according to Stauch’s defense.

Preliminary Hearing

A preliminary hearing originally set for June 5, 2020, and June 8, 2020, was postponed multiple times to give Stauch’s new defense team adequate time to prepare.

The hearing was eventually finalized to Sept. 9, 2021, and Sept. 10, 2021. Details of Gannon’s murder were presented in court during this time.

Sanity reports delay court hearings

May 12, 2020: Stauch’s defense team asked for a delay in a pre-trial hearing that would determine if the prosecution’s evidence was enough to go to trial. Attorneys for Stauch said regulations on visitation at the El Paso County Jail made it impossible to speak to their client.

May 18, 2020: A new charge was filed against Stauch after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said another inmate told them that Stauch was trying to escape the jail.

June 5, 2020: An El Paso County judge ordered a competency evaluation for Stauch.

Sept. 8, 2020: State mental health experts determined Stauch competent to stand trial. Her defense team requested a second evaluation.

Nov. 4, 2020: Stauch requested a delay in pretrial proceedings due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.

Dec. 22, 2020: Stauch underwent a second competency evaluation.

Jan. 19, 2021: Stauch’s second competency evaluation found her competent to stand trial.

March 8, 2021: Stauch wrote a letter to Judge Werner claiming she was not mentally well, that “indeed I am innocent,” and that she believed her defense team, “is in cahoots with them (prosecution), I am left with no other choice but to represent myself.”

May 12, 2021: Stauch was back in court where her new defense counsel told the judge that her case needed more time to be reviewed. It was at that time that the preliminary hearing date was set for Sept. 9, 2021, and Sept. 10, 2021.

Search for Gannon

Students hang ribbons as the search for Gannon Stauch intensifies in Security, Colorado.

The community has rallied around the Stauch family as the investigation into Gannon’s disappearance continues.





Gannon was reported as a runaway on Jan. 27, 2020. At first, his stepmother said he went to play at a friend’s house and didn’t return.

A few days later, EPSO amended the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

In the days following Gannon’s disappearance, neighbors in Lorson Ranch organized search parties, lit blue lights for Gannon to find his way home, and held vigils in his honor.

By Feb. 3, 2020, over 1,860 hours of investigative work had been done, and 2,400 staff hours were put into search efforts.