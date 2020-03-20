Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
FOX21 News Livestream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Economic and Housing Update
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth ordered to rest following hospital stay and medical tests
Top Stories
Northern lights may be visible Saturday evening
LIST: Halloween festivities happening around Colorado Springs this weekend
WATCH: Amazon delivery driver gets quite a scare from Halloween decoration
Video
Police arrest woman who crashed car into house, pinned a person under the vehicle, and broke a gas line
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Kidscasters
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Overtime
Mornings
FOX21 News Livestream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
FOXFEST 2021
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
Home for the Holidays
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
SHOWTIME 2021
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Letecia Stauch
Letecia Stauch’s preliminary hearing reveals gruesome details of stepson’s murder
Video
Letecia Stauch preliminary hearing to be held Sept. 9 & 10
Gallery
Remembering Gannon Stauch, 1 year after his disappearance
Video
Letecia Stauch defense requests hearing be postponed
Adams County woman accused of leaking affidavit in Letecia Stauch murder case
Video
More Letecia Stauch Headlines
Letecia Stauch affidavit reveals disturbing details of Gannon Stauch death
Video
Human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch
Video
Letecia Stauch in custody in Colorado, first court appearance set
Video
Letecia Stauch en route to Colorado Springs after extradition hearing
“Sadly, we do not believe Gannon is alive”: Stepmother arrested on murder charges
Video
Investigation into missing 11-year-old from Fountain area stretches into ninth day
Video
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office updates community on missing 11-year-old boy
Video
Efforts to find missing 11-year-old ramp up in El Paso County
Video