Kidscaster Rules

Who Can Enter

To be eligible to participate in this contest, entrants must be a Colorado resident, the parent or legal guardian of nominee, and reside in the KXRM viewing area. Nominees must be Colorado residents who are in the 4th, 5th or 6th grade, between the ages of 9 and 13 years of age, and reside in the KXRM viewing area. Employees of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and any other company which owns, programs or provides other services to television broadcast station KXRM (the “Station”), KXTU, their advertising and promotion agencies, any and all local television broadcast and cable stations, local radio and other media companies, Lydiatt and Duru Family Dentistry and the immediate family members of each are ineligible. The term “immediate families” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

How to Enter

(a) No purchase is necessary to enter. Parents or Guardians of qualified nominees may enter once.

(b) To enter, parents or legal guardians can log onto the “Seen on FOX21” page on FOX21News.com to download the entry/nomination form. The entry/nomination must be completed by the parent or legal guardian of the nominee and must include the entrant’s name, address, phone, the nominee child's name, age, grade, and school, and briefly describe the reasons YOUR child should be featured as a “FOX21 Morning News Kidscaster.”

(c) Contest begins on April 6, 2018, and ends on December 31, 2019 (the “Contest Period”). Entries must be received by Station by 5:00 p.m. MT each Wednesday to qualify for the weekly judging. Station is not responsible for late, lost, or misdirected entries/mail, server unavailability, or any other electronic malfunction.

(d) All valid entries will be judged by a panel of two (2) judges comprised of Station personnel based on the following criteria: (i) interest in science and weather (50%), and (ii) suitability for on-air appearance (50%). Each Thursday during the Contest Period, the judges will determine one (1) nominee to be the Kidscaster based on the criteria set forth above. Remaining valid entries will carry over to the next weekly judging.

(e) All entries received that are mutilated, tampered with, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. All entries become the property of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned. (f) The Station will contact the parent or guardian of the selected student by phone the Monday prior to their Thursday appearance and given instructions to follow for the segment.

FOX21 Morning News Kidscaster Appearance Conditions

The child and legal guardian must arrive at KXRM at 5:45 a.m. on the appropriate Friday morning. The guardian must sign a release form allowing KXRM to use the child's image on television and an affidavit of eligibility. The child will be featured three times between 6:00 am and 8:00 am. The child will be introduced on-air by the Station’s meteorologist and present the daily forecast. The Station’s meteorologist will be on air with the child for support or to take over at any given time.

The Prize(s)

One (1) winning nominee will be selected each week. Each winner will receive the opportunity to appear in that week’s Kidscaster segment, and a Sonicare toothbrush, valued at seventy-one (71) dollars. The value of the Kidscaster appearance cannot be determined. Winners will be notified by phone. The parent or guardian must sign and return a release and affidavit of eligibility, which must be completed the day of the taping. Parents or guardians must show picture identification in order for their child to appear as a Kidscaster. Station reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented. If a winner cannot be notified within two (2) days, does not timely sign and return the release and affidavit of eligibility and show proper picture identification, then the winner will be disqualified, and time permitting, the appearance will be awarded to an alternate winner as determined by the Station in its sole and absolute discretion. There will be no substitutions or cash alternatives for the appearance on FOX21 Morning News Kidscaster. No transfer or assignment of prizes is allowed. Only one appearance on FOX21 Morning News Kidscaster will be awarded per child. Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. is not responsible for any liabilities arising directly or indirectly from the appearance on FOX21 Morning News Kidscaster. Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. is not liable if the provider of any part of the prize fails to satisfy its obligations to furnish its portion of the prize. In claiming the prize, parents/legal guardians acknowledge that Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. has the right to publicize your child’s first name, character, likeness, photograph, voice and the fact that your child is the winner for promotional purposes without financial remuneration.

Odds of Winning/Miscellaneous