Julia Maguire

I come to Colorado Springs after spending a year and a half as the Sports Director at KREX in Grand Junction. I covered local high school and collegiate sports all across Western Colorado, and even made trips to Denver to report live at Mile High during the Broncos season.

A highlight of my time in Grand Junction comes from covering the 2017 Division I Junior College World Series, hosted in Grand Junction each May. The 8-day, 10-team tournament featured more than 20 draft picks in that year’s MLB draft. I also spent a season covering the Grand Junction Rockies, the rookie-level affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and Colorado Mesa University’s run to the Division II 2017 World Series.

My career in broadcasting started at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island where I spent six months as an associate producer for the station’s morning newscast. I’m a diehard New England sports fan as I was born and raised in Rhode Island, and I’m a graduate of Rhode Island College.