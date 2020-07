Joe Swanson was born and raised in Colorado. He grew up in Parker, which is just south of Denver, and moved to Colorado Springs after high school to attend UCCS. He quickly fell in love with the local area.

Joe graduated from UCCS in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Digital Film and Media.

When he’s not working, Joe loves to hike, explore the outdoors, and travel when he can–often taking pictures along the way.