Joe Cole is the former weeknight anchor for FOX21 who now handles the tasks of News Director. He has called southern Colorado home since 2000.

Joe started his career in broadcasting as a reporter for the Fox Affiliate in Fresno, California. He then moved behind the anchor desk as a morning anchor in Medford, Oregon followed by a short stint at KRDO right here in Colorado Springs.

On March 11, 2001, Joe anchored the first-ever broadcast of FOX21 News at Nine.

Joe is graduate of the University of Alabama (Roll Tide as he likes to say) where he received his degree in Broadcasting and a double minor in Psychology and Speech Communications.When not at work you’ll probably find him somewhere on a local golf course.