‘We did it’: Ryan Crouser’s gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

TOKYO (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. It was a tribute to his late grandfather.

The American world record-holder even wrote a note days before the competition in the Tokyo Games that predicted the gold medal.

Larry Crouser died shortly before Ryan left for Tokyo. It was years ago in Larry Crouser’s backyard that Ryan attempted his first toss with the heavy metal ball that would shape his life.

U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

That was the exact same podium as five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.