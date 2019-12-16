Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma

Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  137
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union All Pueblo Catholic Charities offices Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Aventa Credit Union Banning Lewis Academy Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Center Toward Self Reliance Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station Christmas Unlimited Toy Distribution Church For All Nations City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado Department of Corrections Headquarters in Colorado Springs Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Conservatory Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Discovery Church Colorado District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Ellicott 22 Envida Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family of Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Lutheran Church Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy Kim School R-88 La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak National Bank Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo County Government Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo Radiant Church Recovery Unlimited RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo Temple Beit Torah Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Trinidad Sch. Dist. No. 1 Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke at Sunday’s official completion of the new national stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of next year’s Tokyo Olympics. It will also host track and field and some soccer.

He could have spoken for anyone who has been inside the creation of Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, whose venue is sure to be up for many design prizes.

“It blends with its surrounding and the natural environment,” Abe said, noting it showcased Japan’s ties to nature with its use of wood lattice work around the stadium’s rim and roof, and earth-tone colors in the seats that are randomly colored brown, gray, two shades of green and white.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike pointed out the other strong feature as she spoke.

“This stadium uses a lot of trees in its structure,” she said, speaking of the greenery that is everywhere — from flower planters, to trees and shrubs.

Although Tokyo is densely urban, it is also dotted with many parks and green areas. The stadium works off that theme, making sure it is functional and linked to nature.

A walkway on the fifth level is called the “Grove of the Sky.” It’s about 30 meters (100 feet) above street level and runs 850 meters (1/2 mile) around the entire circumference of the stadium. It’s lined with benches, flowers and trees. A stroll offers a breathtaking view of Tokyo, and on a clear day Mt. Fuji is visible to the west.

Makoto Sato, a spokesman for the Japan Sport Council, a national government body that built the venue, said the walkway will be open to the public on days when there are no events after the Olympics.

“We have tried to emphasize all four seasons and people can use it around the year and enjoy it,” he said.

The stadium seating rises in a steep gradient from the field level and the nine-lane track, getting steeper the higher it goes. The colors of the seats also get lighter the higher up you go with more brown seats near the bottom — the earth — and more green, gray and white near the top.

“Because of the gradient, it creates an atmosphere where people can feel close,” said Takeo Takahashi, another Japan Sport Council spokesman.

The stadium is sure to be the centerpiece of the 2020 Olympics, built at a cost of 156.9 billion yen, about $1.43 billion at the present exchange rate. The capacity for the Olympics will be 68,000 and can be expanded later to 80,000.

Tokyo’s 1964 Olympics left behind several architectural jewels, the most famous of which was Kenzo Tange’s Yoyogi National Stadium. It was the swimming venue in ’64 — American swimmer Don Schollander won four gold medals there — and will host handball this time, and badminton and wheelchair rugby at the Paralympics.

The new stadium also feature items from the old national stadium, which was razed in 2015. The most prominent are two mosaic-tile murals featuring the Greek goddess Nike and Nomino Sukune, a legendary sumo wrestler. They are located at the Aoyama Gate entrance.

The venue will be open to the general public on Dec. 21, which will also feature a visit by eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt. The first real event will be Jan. 1, 2020 with the Emperor’s Cup, the championship of the Japan football league.

Governor Koike noted that the Olympics open in just over seven months — July 24, 2020.

“I can already envision the scene where the athletes are sprinting on this field and spectators are cheering for them in this stadium,” she said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local