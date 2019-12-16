Live Now
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold, we go in depth to talk about Richard Jewell, the man once dubbed a hero, before being accused of setting off a bomb during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, killing two in injuring dozens.

Jewell was eventually cleared of wrongdoing, but 23 years later it remains a fascinating story.  So much so that Clint Eastwood has directed a movie about it called ‘Richard Jewell.’  It hit theaters this weekend.

On this week’s Quest for Gold we talk with authors  Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen.  Their book ‘The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media and Richard Jewell the Man Caught in the Middle‘ goes into depth about Jewell, the reporter who outed him as a suspect, and everything that went into those troubled, yet financially and athletically successful 1996 Olympics.

Also on this week’s program:

  • Russia has been banned from the Olympics for not complying with doping rules.
  • U.S. boxers begin their journey to Tokyo.
  • A Team USA baseball player from Orland Park just signed with an MLB team.
  • We get an update on weightlifter Mattie Sasser’s Quest For Gold.
  • A former Mexican gymnast is accused of abusing a young gymnast in the Chicago area for decades.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

Trouble hearing the podcast? Click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

