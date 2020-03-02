Journey to Tokyo: Talkin’ Baseball

Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  83
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Banning Lewis Academy CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Cross Fellowship Church District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. Family of Christ First Lutheran Church First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church Navigators Headquarters New Life Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Pueblo Dist. 70 Rock Family Church Rocky Mountain PACE Schriever Air Force Base St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Journey to Tokyo: Talkin’ Baseball

Japan 2020

by: Andrew Marden

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — In the summer of 2008, Jason Donald was 23 years old. He was a minor league baseball player for the Double-A Reading Phillies.

“You’re pushing to get to the big leagues,” recalls Donald. “And that’s what all of our goals were, trying to get two hits that night and not, certainly, Olympics.”

Little did he know, Jason Donald was on the watch list for USA Baseball. And he found out shortly after the Futures Game that he was going to Beijing.

“When we got on the plane and then when we landed, I think that’s when it started to hit that this is a completely different atmosphere,” he said. “I remember the Hungarian women’s water polo team, and they were way bigger and in way better shape than any guy on our team.”

But they did not medal. The U.S. baseball team did, winning bronze. And Donald led the way: a .381 batting average and a .571 slugging percentage, both team highs.

“Looking at that medal, it’s, you know it’s just something unique that’s part of my story,” said Donald. “It’s part of my career.”

And now, after a 12-year absence, being an Olympic baseball player will be part of someone else’s story. Part of someone else’s career.

“That is something that I definitely will be watching just because one, hopefully, they show some highlights of us winning a bronze medal,” smiles Donald. “But it’ll be cool, and it’ll be fun to have my kids watch it with me too because as they’re watching it will kinda make it more real for them, ‘what Dad did.'”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local