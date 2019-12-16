Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
1  of  100
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Center Toward Self Reliance Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station Christmas Unlimited Toy Distribution City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado Department of Corrections Headquarters in Colorado Springs Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family of Christ First Presbyterian Church Focus on the Family Fort Carson Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy Kim School R-88 La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak National Bank Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Rock Family Church Schriever Air Force Base St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo The Colorado Springs School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trinidad Sch. Dist. No. 1 Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Nexstar Media Group has named the group of award-winning journalists covering the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The group of seven will launch a series of stories at the beginning of 2020 and provide daily coverage once the games begin in July.

Here’s more about each of the journalists covering the biggest event in sports:

Jack Doles
Doles has worked for WOOD TV since 1990. This will be his 11th Olympic Games. He’s previously traveled to Calgary, Seoul, Atlanta, Sydney, Athens, Torino, Beijing, Sochi, Rio and PyeongChang. In addition to the Olympics, Doles has covered the Rose Bowl, the Super Bowl, the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals and the World Series.
Follow Jack Doles in Twitter

Aaron Nolan
Nolan is co-anchor of KARK 4 Today in Little Rock, Arkansas and anchor of Newsfeed Now, a daily digital news segment that streams across Nexstar Media Group. This will be his third Olympic games.
Follow Aaron Nolan on Twitter

Andrew Marden
Marden has been with KSEE and CBS 47 in Fresno since 2008. This will be his third Olympic Games. Marden has also covered multiple Super Bowls.
Follow Andrew Marden on Twitter

Erin Cargile
Cargile has been covering news at KXAN in Austin, Texas for more than a decade. She’s an investigative reporter who previously served as a news anchor. This will be Cargile’s second Olympic Games.
Follow Erin Cargile on Twitter

Marielena Balouris
Balouris has been anchoring at WAVY-TV in Norfolk, Virginia since 2016. This will be her first Olympic Games.
Follow Marielena Balouris on Twitter

Matt Barnes
Barnes is the morning co-anchor at WCMH in Columbus, Ohio. He joined the station in 2010 and previously worked as a sports reporter. This will be his first Olympic Games.
Follow Matt Barnes on Twitter

Melissa Marino
Marino is a reporter and anchor at WFLA in Tampa, Florida. She previously worked as a political reporter in Pennsylvania. This will be her first Olympic Games.
Follow Melissa Marino on Twitter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local