Japan 2020

Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Snowy start to the week in southern Colorado
Top Stories
December 16 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted
Road conditions worsen as snowstorm moves into southern Colorado
Six hurt after crash causes fire on I-25 through the Springs
Scott City fourth-grader rescues another student with Heimlich maneuver
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Vegas NYE
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs Right Now
Home for the Holidays
Give!
Shop Local!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
Previous Alert
1
of
/
105
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
1
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20
2
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Achieve Whole Recovery
3
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Adult Youth Services
4
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
All Pueblo Catholic Charities offices
5
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo
6
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Banning Lewis Academy
7
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Blue Skies Exploration Acad.
8
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs
9
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont)
10
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Calhan RJ1
11
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Canon City RE-1
12
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
CEC Colorado Springs
13
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Center Toward Self Reliance
14
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12
15
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station
16
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Christmas Unlimited Toy Distribution
17
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
City of Manitou Springs
18
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
CIVA Charter School
19
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado College
20
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado Department of Corrections Headquarters in Colorado Springs
21
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado International Language Acad.
22
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado Military Academy
23
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
24
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Charter Academy
25
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Christian Schools
26
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Dist. 11
27
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo
28
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Colorado Technical University
29
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP
30
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Compassion International
31
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Connect Charter School
32
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Corpus Christi Catholic School
33
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3
34
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
CPCD Head Start
35
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Cripple Creek-Victor
36
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Custer Co. Sch. Dist.
37
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
District 49
38
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Divine Redeemer Catholic School
39
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Ellicott 22
40
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Evangelical Christian Acad.
41
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Every Home for Christ
42
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Family of Christ
43
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church Black Forest
44
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
First Presbyterian Church
45
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Focus on the Family
46
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Fort Carson
47
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Fountain Valley School
48
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8
49
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Fremont Co. Head Start
50
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Fremont-Florence RE-2
51
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Handprints Early Education Ctr
52
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Harrison Dist. 2
53
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Holy Apostles Preschool
54
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Huerfano Re-1
55
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Int. Salon & Spa Academy
56
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
IntelliTec College - CS Campus
57
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
International Salon and Spa Academy
58
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
James Irwin Charter Schools
59
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
James Madison Charter Academy
60
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Kim School R-88
61
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2
62
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Lake George Charter School
63
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38
64
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Manitou Springs SD 14
65
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Monument Acad. Charter Sch.
66
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Mountain Song Community School
67
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Navigators Headquarters
68
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
New Life
69
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Nursing and Therapy Services of Co.
70
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center
71
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center
72
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation
73
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Peterson Air Force Base
74
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Peyton 23JT
75
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE
76
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan)
77
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Christian Church
78
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Christian School
79
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Community College
80
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak National Bank
81
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning
82
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pima Medical Institute
83
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
PPACG
84
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Primero RE-2 School District
85
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pueblo Chemical Depot
86
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pueblo Cooperative Care Center
87
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pueblo Dist. 70
88
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pueblo School District #60
89
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences
90
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Rock Family Church
91
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Schriever Air Force Base
92
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
St. John Neumann Catholic School
93
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
St. Mary's High School
94
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
St. Paul Catholic School
95
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
St. Therese - Pueblo
96
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
The Colorado Springs School
97
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
The Vanguard School
98
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Thomas MacLaren School
99
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Trinidad Sch. Dist. No. 1
100
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo
101
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
US Air Force Academy
102
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Vista Grande Baptist Church
103
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Widefield 3
104
of
/
105
Closings and Delays
Woodland Park Re-2
105
of
/
105
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics