(COLORADO SPRINGS) — TESSA of Colorado Springs is hosting a free community skate for human trafficking awareness on Monday, Jan. 16 at both Skate City locations in Colorado Springs.

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, so TESSA and Skate City are teaming up to spread awareness and provide information.

Event Details: Community Skate for Human Trafficking Awareness

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location(s): Skate City Academy (1920 North Academy Boulevard) and Skate City Austin Bluffs (4575 Austin Bluffs Parkway)

Skate City Academy (1920 North Academy Boulevard) and Skate City Austin Bluffs (4575 Austin Bluffs Parkway) Admission: FREE, $4 Skate Rentals

TESSA advocates will be available at the event, and Skate City will match up to $2,500 in public donations for TESSA.

TESSA serves El Paso and Teller counties and serves victims that are impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

If you or someone you know is in need of help contact TESSA here, or through its Safe Line number at (719) 633-3819.

TESSA’s programs offer help and assistance to women, men and children.